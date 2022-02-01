786,695 Shares in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 786,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,986,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.52% of 360 DigiTech as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,651,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,958,000 after acquiring an additional 135,715 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 25.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,742,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,446,000 after purchasing an additional 947,728 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 9.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,835,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,931,000 after purchasing an additional 340,845 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 27.5% during the second quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 3,699,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,792,000 after acquiring an additional 796,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 108.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,328,000 after purchasing an additional 676,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech stock opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.95. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.54.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $715.90 million for the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 36.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio is 19.78%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QFIN. Zacks Investment Research cut 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, CLSA raised their target price on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.79.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

