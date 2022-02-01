8PAY (8PAY) Trading Down 21.1% Over Last Week

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for about $0.0380 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 8PAY has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. 8PAY has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $169,440.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00050795 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,778.35 or 0.07184624 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,679.16 or 1.00021827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00052129 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007249 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00054021 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

