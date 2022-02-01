8X8 (EGHT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect 8X8 to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 87.26%. The company had revenue of $151.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts expect 8X8 to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE EGHT opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.71. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $38.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.03.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

In other 8X8 news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $33,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Sipes sold 78,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $1,366,648.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,784 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 8X8 stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,314 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

