90,354 Shares in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Bought by Ciovacco Capital Management LLC

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 90,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,149,000. iShares US Technology ETF accounts for about 6.3% of Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares US Technology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. HAP Trading LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 44.6% during the third quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 25,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,808 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 136.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 32.6% during the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $341,000.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $105.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.99. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $82.18 and a twelve month high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

