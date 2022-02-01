96,935 Shares in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 96,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter worth $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter worth $37,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter worth $55,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of CGC stock opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 8.27. Canopy Growth Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.96.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. The company had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CGC shares. Cowen cut Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.69 to $21.60 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC lowered Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$16.30 to C$9.60 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, lowered Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.