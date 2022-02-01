975,000 Shares in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Purchased by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 975,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,654,000. Option Care Health comprises approximately 0.9% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.54% of Option Care Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Option Care Health by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Option Care Health by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,702,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Option Care Health by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after acquiring an additional 186,845 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Option Care Health by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

OPCH stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.32. 9,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,386. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 1.35. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $891.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $148,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $474,180. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

