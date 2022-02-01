$982.39 Million in Sales Expected for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) will announce sales of $982.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Timken’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $954.60 million and the highest is $1.01 billion. Timken posted sales of $891.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Timken will report full-year sales of $4.13 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Timken.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on TKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $670,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Timken by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Timken during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Timken by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Timken stock opened at $66.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.52. Timken has a 12-month low of $62.96 and a 12-month high of $92.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

About Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Timken (TKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.