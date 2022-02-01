A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $70.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.84 million.

Separately, BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

ATEN stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.89. 1,322,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,170. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.40. A10 Networks has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $19.05.

In other A10 Networks news, CFO Brian Becker sold 4,178 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $62,753.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Eric Singer sold 856,844 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $13,452,450.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,591,142 shares of company stock valued at $24,492,459 in the last 90 days. 23.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,074,000 after buying an additional 59,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

