AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Director David P. Storch Sells 16,307 Shares

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Director David P. Storch sold 16,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $653,910.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE AIR traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $40.77. The stock had a trading volume of 379,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.96. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $45.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.80.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.48 million. AAR had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 6.92%. AAR’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AAR from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Vertical Research raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at $1,159,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at $1,434,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at $3,068,000. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

