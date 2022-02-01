Abcam (LON:ABC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,521.60

Abcam plc (LON:ABC)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,521.60 ($20.46) and traded as low as GBX 1,285 ($17.28). Abcam shares last traded at GBX 1,335 ($17.95), with a volume of 484,930 shares traded.

ABC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,650 ($22.18) to GBX 1,800 ($24.20) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,640 ($22.05) price target on shares of Abcam in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.82) price target on shares of Abcam in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

The stock has a market cap of £3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,565.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,521.60.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

