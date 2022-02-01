Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Shares Gap Up to $6.73

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.73, but opened at $7.01. Absci shares last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 2,965 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABSI. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Absci in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Absci from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Absci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 million. Absci had a negative net margin of 1,332.67% and a negative return on equity of 258.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Absci Corp will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Absci news, insider Sean Mcclain bought 7,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,512.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABSI. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Absci during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Absci in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Absci in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $770,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Absci in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new position in Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at $672,000. Institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Absci Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

