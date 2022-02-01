Absolute Software (ABST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Absolute Software has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $43.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.60 million. On average, analysts expect Absolute Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABST opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $406.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.92 and a beta of 0.92. Absolute Software has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $21.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0642 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -199.98%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Absolute Software by 28.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 909,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,176,000 after purchasing an additional 203,945 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Absolute Software by 9.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Absolute Software by 82.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 17,446 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Absolute Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Absolute Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABST. TD Securities cut their price objective on Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.42.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

