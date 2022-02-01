Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Short Interest Update

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the December 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 80.0 days.

ACXIF opened at $176.10 on Tuesday. Acciona has a fifty-two week low of $142.20 and a fifty-two week high of $199.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.22.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACXIF. Cheuvreux began coverage on shares of Acciona in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Acciona in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Acciona SA is a holding company, which engages in development and management of infrastructure and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Infrastructure, and Other Activities. The Energy segment includes industrial and commercial activities of the electricity business ranging from the construction of wind farms to the generation, distribution and retailing of various energy sources.

