ACMAT (OTCMKTS:ACMTA) Trading 5.9% Higher

ACMAT Co. (OTCMKTS:ACMTA) shares were up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.00 and last traded at $36.00. Approximately 356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.17.

About ACMAT (OTCMKTS:ACMTA)

ACMAT Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of surety bonds for prime, sub-prime, specialty trade, environment, asbestos, and lead abatement contractors, and miscellaneous obligations nationwide. It also provides miscellaneous surety such as worker’s compensation, supply, subdivision, license, and permit bonds.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for ACMAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACMAT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.