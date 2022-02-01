Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Short Interest Update

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the December 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Acreage from $2.24 to $1.92 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Acreage alerts:

Acreage stock opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. Acreage has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $4.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.75.

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Acreage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acreage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.