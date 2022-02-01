Acute Angle Cloud Hits Market Capitalization of $1.81 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $41,385.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,927.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,801.57 or 0.07196802 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00287821 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.16 or 0.00740251 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00010292 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00009550 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00067458 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.51 or 0.00373797 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.44 or 0.00237455 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.