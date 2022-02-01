Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Trading Up 9.1%

Shares of Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI) traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.83 and last traded at $7.83. 26,223 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,401,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim cut Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Adagio Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.65.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.24). As a group, equities analysts expect that Adagio Therapeutics Inc will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in Adagio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

About Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

