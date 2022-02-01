AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Down 3.7%

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)’s share price fell 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.20 and last traded at $18.20. 767 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 825,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AHCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -79.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.15.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $653.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 129.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other AdaptHealth news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.42 per share, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason A. Clemens bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $25,701.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $950,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 459,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,230,000 after buying an additional 204,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. Institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.