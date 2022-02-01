Adbri (OTCMKTS:ADLDY) Trading 1% Higher

Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADLDY) shares shot up 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.18 and last traded at $10.18. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18.

Adbri Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADLDY)

Adbri Limited manufactures, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Concrete Products. It offers cement, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand; concrete bricks and blocks, pavers, retaining wall blocks; and industrial minerals comprising stockfield minerals and fillers, silica, and quick and hydrated lime.

