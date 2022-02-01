Add.xyz (ADD) Price Up 8.5% Over Last Week

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Add.xyz coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Add.xyz has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. Add.xyz has a market cap of $1.46 million and $4,866.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Add.xyz Coin Profile

ADD is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 8,296,071 coins. The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz . The official message board for Add.xyz is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Buying and Selling Add.xyz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using U.S. dollars.

