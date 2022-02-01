Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

AHEXY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Adecco Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Adecco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

OTCMKTS:AHEXY opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -132.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Adecco Group has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $35.93.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter. Adecco Group had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Adecco Group will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

