ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Short Interest Down 22.7% in January

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the December 31st total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTX opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. ADiTx Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $5.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65.

Get ADiTx Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADiTx Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 28,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

About ADiTx Therapeutics

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for ADiTx Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADiTx Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.