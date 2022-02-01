ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Short Interest Down 22.7% in January

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the December 31st total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ ADTX opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. ADiTx Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $5.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADiTx Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.
About ADiTx Therapeutics
ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.
