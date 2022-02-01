Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Sells $2,688,425.00 in Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $1.68 on Tuesday, hitting $535.98. 2,305,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,116,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $575.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $613.34. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 857.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $664.36.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

