Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Issues Earnings Results

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.78. The stock had a trading volume of 121,705,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,790,047. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.09.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total transaction of $4,032,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $8,148,503.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 469,534 shares of company stock worth $69,590,472 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

