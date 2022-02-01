Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Position Increased by Suvretta Capital Management LLC

Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,157,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,627 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned about 4.37% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics worth $17,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 84.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 43.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 128.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,506. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.27. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $8.79.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 million. Research analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AGLE shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aeglea BioTherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.06.

In other news, Director Armen Shanafelt bought 14,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $53,600.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 229,592 shares of company stock worth $846,102. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

