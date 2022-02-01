aelf (ELF) Trading Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 1st. aelf has a market capitalization of $180.26 million and $10.09 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000852 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.68 or 0.00284868 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00043964 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

aelf is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . The official website for aelf is aelf.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

