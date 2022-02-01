Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.05 Million

Brokerages predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) will report $31.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.90 million to $31.91 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $24.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $110.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.40 million to $111.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $146.35 million, with estimates ranging from $138.02 million to $152.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.13 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 159.85% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on AERI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AERI opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $348.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.24. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $21.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 357.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1,126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $136,000.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

