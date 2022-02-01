Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) Shares Down 5%

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) was down 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.05. Approximately 59,123 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 379% from the average daily volume of 12,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of -0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 58.06% and a negative return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $34.69 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group by 396.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Company Profile

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

