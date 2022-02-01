Aetherium Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period To Expire on February 8th (NASDAQ:GMFIU)

Aetherium Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:GMFIU) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, February 8th. Aetherium Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 30th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Aetherium Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:GMFIU opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. Aetherium Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $10.12.

