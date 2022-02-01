AGBA Acquisition (NASDAQ:AGBA) Trading Down 0.1%

AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.03 and last traded at $11.03. 108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.
The firm has a market cap of $55.39 million, a P/E ratio of -39.39 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92.
AGBA Acquisition (NASDAQ:AGBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
AGBA Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGBA)
AGBA Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.
Featured Article: Trade War
Receive News & Ratings for AGBA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGBA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.