AGBA Acquisition (NASDAQ:AGBA) Trading Down 0.1%

AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.03 and last traded at $11.03. 108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

The firm has a market cap of $55.39 million, a P/E ratio of -39.39 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92.

AGBA Acquisition (NASDAQ:AGBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in AGBA Acquisition by 18.9% during the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 219,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in AGBA Acquisition by 120.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 29,112 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in AGBA Acquisition by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 127,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 24,728 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGBA Acquisition in the third quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AGBA Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

AGBA Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGBA)

AGBA Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

