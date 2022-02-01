AGCO (AGCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect AGCO to post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $117.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AGCO has a 52-week low of $108.56 and a 52-week high of $158.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.10.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.08%.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price target on AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. OTR Global downgraded AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.
AGCO Company Profile
AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.
