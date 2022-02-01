Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Trading Down 4%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) shares were down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 13,502 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,580,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

AGEN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Agenus in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $706.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $252.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agenus news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $118,357.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agenus by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 189,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 25.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 12.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 26.6% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Agenus by 10.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

