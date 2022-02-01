Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Insider Sells $526,950.00 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $526,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:AGYS traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.73. 91,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,768. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.63 and a 1 year high of $64.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.18 million, a P/E ratio of -41.65 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.45.
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 12.98% and a positive return on equity of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGYS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.
About Agilysys
Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.
