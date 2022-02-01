Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Insider Sells $526,950.00 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $526,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:AGYS traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.73. 91,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,768. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.63 and a 1 year high of $64.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.18 million, a P/E ratio of -41.65 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.45.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 12.98% and a positive return on equity of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth about $760,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth about $3,135,000. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 463,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,597,000 after purchasing an additional 15,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGYS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

