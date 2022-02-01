Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38,866 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $30.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.48. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.86.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

