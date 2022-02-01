Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,520,000 shares, a growth of 49.9% from the December 31st total of 7,020,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $47.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $74.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on AEM shares. National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.19.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% in the third quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.3% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

