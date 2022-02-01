Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $91.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to report sales of $91.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $94.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $87.62 million. Agree Realty reported sales of $71.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year sales of $339.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $335.53 million to $341.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $414.23 million, with estimates ranging from $352.24 million to $432.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

ADC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.91.

ADC stock opened at $65.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.40. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 154.55%.

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.35 per share, for a total transaction of $34,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 295.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

