Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.51 Million

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. Aidos Kuneen has a market cap of $7.51 million and approximately $252,274.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000778 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,617.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,773.06 or 0.07180782 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.37 or 0.00296157 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.28 or 0.00746506 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00011681 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00072430 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00010155 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.27 or 0.00378761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.24 or 0.00238857 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Profile

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidos Kuneen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aidos Kuneen using one of the exchanges listed above.

