Aion (AION) 1-Day Volume Tops $3.66 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, Aion has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $45.88 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0915 or 0.00000236 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,802.54 or 0.99865970 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00074982 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.48 or 0.00250886 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.14 or 0.00162499 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.19 or 0.00327350 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00014196 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007408 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001462 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,283,605 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

