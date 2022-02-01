Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Short Interest Up 38.5% in January

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,434,900 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the December 31st total of 3,923,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 87.5 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Air China from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Air China alerts:

Shares of Air China stock opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. Air China has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.