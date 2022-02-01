Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.00.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Airbus in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock.

EADSF stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.85. 3,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,131. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.59. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $99.49 and a fifty-two week high of $141.50.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

