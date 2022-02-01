Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Stock Price Down 5%

Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS) shares were down 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.97 and last traded at $13.97. Approximately 897 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 146,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.71.

Several analysts have commented on AIRS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Airsculpt Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James started coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Airsculpt Technologies stock. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

About Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS)

AirSculpt Technologies Inc is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

