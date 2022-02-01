Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.52

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.52 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 152 ($2.04), with a volume of 456466 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152.50 ($2.05).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Airtel Africa from GBX 120 ($1.61) to GBX 160 ($2.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 133.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 110.33.

Airtel Africa Plc provides telecommunication and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East and Central Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as payments, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

