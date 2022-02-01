Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Short Interest Update

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,200 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the December 31st total of 535,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $316,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert G. Shepler acquired 35,000 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 60,073 shares of company stock valued at $770,188.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,934,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,510,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,544,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,067,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKYA opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. Akoya Biosciences has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $28.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.72.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.05). Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 67.77% and a negative net margin of 59.91%. The company had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.93 million. Research analysts predict that Akoya Biosciences will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

