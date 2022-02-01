Akroma (AKA) Price Down 13.5% Over Last Week

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $74,144.73 and $86.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Akroma has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,787.14 or 0.07208909 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00072505 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 182.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Akroma

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

