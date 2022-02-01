Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Raised to Neutral at Bank of America

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ALB. Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Albemarle from $323.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.48.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $220.74 on Tuesday. Albemarle has a one year low of $133.82 and a one year high of $291.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.79, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $830.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.61 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total value of $146,421.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $366,388.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,379 shares of company stock worth $11,828,448. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.