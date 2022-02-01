Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Hits $0.0385 on Major Exchanges

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $150.80 million and approximately $11.86 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.0385 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.63 or 0.00257600 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00079636 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00100813 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001836 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,915,683,163 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.