Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Trading Down 3.7%

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)’s share price traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.24 and last traded at $15.28. 6,029 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 749,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.86.

The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.41.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $1.95. Alector had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $182.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.41 million. On average, analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alector news, COO Shehnaaz Suliman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 405,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,679,500. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the 1st quarter valued at $20,862,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in Alector by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,994,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,985,000 after buying an additional 752,336 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Alector during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,770,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alector by 296.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 425,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 318,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Alector in the third quarter worth approximately $7,132,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alector Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

