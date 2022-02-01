Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Align Technology worth $46,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. UBS Group upgraded Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Align Technology from $750.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $701.67.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $494.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $589.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $643.20. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $432.09 and a 52 week high of $737.45. The company has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

