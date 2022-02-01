Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) PT Raised to C$60.00 at TD Securities

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price target increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.80% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$73.00 price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$57.29.

TSE ATD.B traded up C$0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$49.67. 1,559,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.01. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$36.03 and a 1 year high of C$52.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$49.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$49.04.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

