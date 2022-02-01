Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Trading Up 3.6%

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) was up 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$53.73 and last traded at C$53.12. Approximately 3,302,612 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 1,592,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$51.27.

The company has a market capitalization of C$56.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.88 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. will post 3.0699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is currently 9.08%.

